Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

