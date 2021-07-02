Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.