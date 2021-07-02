Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCA opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

