Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 7.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 486,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -9.28.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $550,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.