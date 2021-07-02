Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

SRP opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

