NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.52 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

