NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DNOW traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 361,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,735. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

