NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.94. 18,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,181. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.27. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

