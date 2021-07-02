Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Acquires 10,728 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

