Northern Trust Corp Sells 448,625 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Myriad Genetics worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,474 shares of company stock worth $5,245,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

