Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,223 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $77.48 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

