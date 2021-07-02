Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.77% of Washington Federal worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

