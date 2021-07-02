Northern Trust Corp Acquires 54,492 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Webster Financial worth $41,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.