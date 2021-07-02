Northern Trust Corp Acquires 54,492 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Webster Financial worth $41,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.55. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.
Webster Financial Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
