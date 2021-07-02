Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $46.28

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.28, but opened at $45.05. Noah shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 2,624 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

