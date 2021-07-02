Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $30.48. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nkarta shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 289 shares traded.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,640 shares of company stock worth $409,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.