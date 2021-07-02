Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,640 shares of company stock worth $409,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

