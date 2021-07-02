Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.64

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

