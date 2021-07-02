Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 123.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

