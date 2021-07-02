NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.