NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $19.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXTC. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19. NextCure has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

