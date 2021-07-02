NEXT.coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,436.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.01454146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00425774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00087044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001452 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016178 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002716 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

