NexImmune, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for NexImmune in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will earn ($7.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.91). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05).

NEXI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $12,134,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

