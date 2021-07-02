Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese Sells 10,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Newmont stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

