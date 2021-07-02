NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post sales of $130.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 505,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NewAge by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock remained flat at $$2.24 during trading on Friday. 1,170,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. NewAge has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.55.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

