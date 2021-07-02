New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATH opened at $73.00 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

