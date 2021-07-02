New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $208,000 in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $13,670,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INDT opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

