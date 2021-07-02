New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $135,000 Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of LIVX opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 724.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.