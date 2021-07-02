New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $102,000 Stock Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 79.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncorus by 118.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $14.27 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

