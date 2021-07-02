New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $9.64 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $599.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poseida Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

