New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
