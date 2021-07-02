Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the May 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,687,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock remained flat at $$0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 481,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

