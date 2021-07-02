Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 73,206 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,206 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Shaw Communications worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.95 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

