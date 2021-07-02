Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

