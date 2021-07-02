Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

MTN stock opened at $322.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.38 and a 12 month high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

