Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Chico’s FAS worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

