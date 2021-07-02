Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

CHDN opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -344.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.70. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

