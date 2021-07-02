Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 74.25 ($0.97). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.97), with a volume of 2,693 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £110.49 million and a PE ratio of 61.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.40.

Netcall Company Profile (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

