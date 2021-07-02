NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.450-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.98 on Friday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.74.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.