Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.89. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 431,691 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neovasc by 3,295.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

