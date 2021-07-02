NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $53.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $17,411,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

