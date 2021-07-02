Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

NYSE:NLS opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

