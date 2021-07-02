National Pension Service Sells 3,227 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $586.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -293.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.