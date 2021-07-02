National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Markel were worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,213.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $881.00 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,202.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

