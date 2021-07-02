National Pension Service Has $28.59 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 161.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.