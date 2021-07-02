National Pension Service Acquires 215,491 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 20,310.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Raymond James worth $26,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

RJF opened at $131.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

