National Bankshares Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $60.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

