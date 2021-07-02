National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$74.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$57.30 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$34.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

