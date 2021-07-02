National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.86. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 50,835 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.42%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.