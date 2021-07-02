My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 614,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25. My Size has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.00.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

