Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

