Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.